Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a sell rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.96.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

