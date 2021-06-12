Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNFI. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

NYSE UNFI opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

