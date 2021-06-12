Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the May 13th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS:CNYCF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.06. 12,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.97. Searchlight Resources has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07.
Searchlight Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.