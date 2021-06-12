Searle & CO. Acquires New Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Searle & CO. owned 0.05% of Ouster at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

OUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OUST traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 781,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,517. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

