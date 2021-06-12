Searle & CO. Sells 7,883 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Searle & CO. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 804,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,235,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.53. 3,202,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

