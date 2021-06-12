See results about’s (J) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of See results about (LON:J) in a report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on See results about from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded See results about to a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on See results about from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

