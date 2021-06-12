Sei Investments Co. Acquires 19,290 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $33,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 466,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,097,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 3,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.27. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

