Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Catalent worth $36,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CTLT stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.67.
In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.
Catalent Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
