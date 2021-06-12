Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Catalent worth $36,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.67.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

