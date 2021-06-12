Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,361,657 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 205.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,022,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361,657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $37,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.10 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

