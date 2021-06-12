Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $31,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 89,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $7,259,150. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

