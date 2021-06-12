Serum Achieves Market Capitalization of $186.15 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Serum coin can now be bought for $3.72 or 0.00010359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Serum has a market cap of $186.15 million and $59.50 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00061002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00021454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.94 or 0.00790046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.67 or 0.08307521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00086017 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

