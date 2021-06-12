ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Up to $464.71

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $464.71, but opened at $477.20. ServiceNow shares last traded at $484.00, with a volume of 10,186 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $498.56. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,654 shares of company stock valued at $16,420,885 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

