Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. Sells 68,300 Shares

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $861,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SMED opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 14.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

