Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

Erin Ator Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $105,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,866,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

STTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

