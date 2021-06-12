ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.10. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $182.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total transaction of $446,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,407.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,491 shares of company stock worth $26,613,364 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,686,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53,673 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,809,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

