Short Interest in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Increases By 207.1%

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 207.1% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,406,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 122,574 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,885 shares during the period. 13.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIF opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

