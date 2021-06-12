Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Drops By 65.0%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the May 13th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CABGY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CABGY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. 37,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,185. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.52.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

