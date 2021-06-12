Short Interest in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Drops By 96.2%

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:MIE opened at $4.29 on Friday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $214,000.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

