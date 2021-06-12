Short Interest in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Drops By 96.2%

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:MIE opened at $4.29 on Friday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.
About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.
