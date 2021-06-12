Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Grows By 216.0%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 216.0% from the May 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENRT stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Friday. 324,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,957. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09. Enertopia has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Get Enertopia alerts:

Enertopia Company Profile

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.