Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Expands By 675.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PFO stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
