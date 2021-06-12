Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Expands By 675.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PFO stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

