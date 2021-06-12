Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Drops By 85.3%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the May 13th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,947. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -466.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPEY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

