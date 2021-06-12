Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Decreases By 74.7%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the May 13th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of HENKY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,318. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.5383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

HENKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

