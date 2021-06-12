Short Interest in Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) Decreases By 80.3%

Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the May 13th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,429,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMTL remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 22,588,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,585,188. Image Protect has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Image Protect
