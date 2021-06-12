Short Interest in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Expands By 980.9%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, a growth of 980.9% from the May 13th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAIX. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in LAIX during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LAIX by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LAIX during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in LAIX during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAIX opened at $1.82 on Friday. LAIX has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that LAIX will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

