Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Grows By 382.1%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 382.1% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTMCF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Lithium Chile has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37.
Lithium Chile Company Profile
