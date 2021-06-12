Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Decreases By 68.7%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the May 13th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDJH opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08. MDJM has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDJH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MDJM in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MDJM in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDJM in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

