Short Interest in Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Grows By 1,156.8%

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a growth of 1,156.8% from the May 13th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,572,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPHC opened at $0.01 on Friday. Nutra Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, a topical therapy for chronic pain for use in equine industry.

