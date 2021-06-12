Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Declines By 65.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JHAA stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $10.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHAA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $115,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period.

