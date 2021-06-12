Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Declines By 65.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of JHAA stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $10.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.
