Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Declines By 68.4%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Orezone Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

ORZCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,986. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.