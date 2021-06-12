Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Declines By 62.9%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the May 13th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Otsuka stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 37,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Otsuka from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

