Short Interest in Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Drops By 61.3%

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the May 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 57.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 78,202 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the first quarter valued at $573,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the period.

THW stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

