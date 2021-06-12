Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Rises By 256.8%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 256.8% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 860.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 146,802 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $5,458,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 31,492 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

