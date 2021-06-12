Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Decreases By 72.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the May 13th total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 408.8 days.

Shares of YUEIF opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.