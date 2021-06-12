Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Decreases By 72.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the May 13th total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 408.8 days.
Shares of YUEIF opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.50.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
Read More: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.