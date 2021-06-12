Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $1,514,425.50 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $1,514,425.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,171,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,518,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $801,900.68.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $946,851.36.

On Monday, April 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $2,454,453.96.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,919,241.53.

NYSE SSTK opened at $91.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shutterstock by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.