Sidoti Upgrades American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. American Software has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.19 million, a P/E ratio of 142.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, analysts predict that American Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

