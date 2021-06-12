Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $69.78, with a volume of 24441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.04.

The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,522,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,670,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,692,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

