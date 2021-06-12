Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) VP Frederick G. Smith Sells 12,488 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) VP Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $415,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frederick G. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62.

Shares of SBGI opened at $32.15 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

