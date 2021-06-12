Siobhán Moriarty Acquires 4 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty acquired 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,465 ($45.27) per share, for a total transaction of £138.60 ($181.08).
Siobhán Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Siobhán Moriarty acquired 4 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,258 ($42.57) per share, for a total transaction of £130.32 ($170.26).
Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,434 ($44.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £80.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,293.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28).
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
