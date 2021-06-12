Siobhán Moriarty Acquires 4 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty acquired 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,465 ($45.27) per share, for a total transaction of £138.60 ($181.08).

Siobhán Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Siobhán Moriarty acquired 4 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,258 ($42.57) per share, for a total transaction of £130.32 ($170.26).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,434 ($44.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £80.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,293.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28).

DGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,475.67 ($45.41).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

