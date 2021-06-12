Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $1.27 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $25.86 million and $663,218.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00003551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00173209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00195791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.01116000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,870.31 or 0.99991487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

