SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Up 194.3% in May

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 194.3% from the May 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SLGWF stock remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Friday. 155,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,465. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24. SLANG Worldwide has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$0.31 target price on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

