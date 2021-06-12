Smart MFG (MFG) Price Tops $0.0114 on Exchanges

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. Smart MFG has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $2,617.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smart MFG has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Smart MFG

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 303,971,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

