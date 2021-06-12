Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Down 67.6% in May

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the May 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SNMRY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 602,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,996. Snam has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.57.

Get Snam alerts:

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.