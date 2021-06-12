SnowGem Price Tops $0.0441 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001402 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

