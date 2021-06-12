SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

OEF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.59. The stock had a trading volume of 110,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,866. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $135.92 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.21.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

