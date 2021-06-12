SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 42,518 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.62 during trading hours on Friday. 272,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.