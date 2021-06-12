SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 42,518 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.62 during trading hours on Friday. 272,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

