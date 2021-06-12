Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) PT Set at €32.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.50 ($26.47).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of GLE stock opened at €26.38 ($31.04) on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($61.48). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.43.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.