South State CORP. Invests $212,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $116,175,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $167.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

