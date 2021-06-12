South State CORP. Purchases 119 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

South State CORP. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $296.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $319.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.92.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

