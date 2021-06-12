Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 4,424.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,509.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.73.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,941 shares of company stock worth $1,304,580. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.