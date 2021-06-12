Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 232 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 305.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 79,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,157,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 166,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $89.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $89.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.